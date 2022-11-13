Jalandhar: Notification for Trust chairmen

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, Vivek Partap Singh, on Friday issued notifications regarding the appointment of chairmen of five Improvement Trusts — Jagtar Sanghera for Jalandhar, Megh Chand Shermajra (Patiala), Tarsem Bhinder (Ludhiana), Deepak Arora (Moga) and Harmeet Aulakh (Hoshiarpur). TNS

Man arrested with weapon

Muktsar: The police have arrested a man carrying an unlicensed .315 bore weapon. The police said on a tip-off, Om, who was carrying an illegal weapon, was arrested. A case under various Sections of the Arms Act has been registered against him. TNS

Moga youth arrested in Delhi

Moga: Jaswinder Singh (22) of Moga has been arrested by the Delhi Police on the charges of smuggling arms and ammunition. As many as nine pistols, 18 magazines and a large quantity of cartridges have been recovered from him.

