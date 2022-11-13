Jalandhar: Notification for Trust chairmen

Jalandhar: Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, Vivek Partap Singh, on Friday issued notifications regarding the appointment of chairmen of five Improvement Trusts — Jagtar Sanghera for Jalandhar, Megh Chand Shermajra (Patiala), Tarsem Bhinder (Ludhiana), Deepak Arora (Moga) and Harmeet Aulakh (Hoshiarpur). TNS
Man arrested with weapon
Muktsar: The police have arrested a man carrying an unlicensed .315 bore weapon. The police said on a tip-off, Om, who was carrying an illegal weapon, was arrested. A case under various Sections of the Arms Act has been registered against him. TNS
Moga youth arrested in Delhi
Moga: Jaswinder Singh (22) of Moga has been arrested by the Delhi Police on the charges of smuggling arms and ammunition. As many as nine pistols, 18 magazines and a large quantity of cartridges have been recovered from him.
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...