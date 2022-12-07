Jalandhar sacrilege: 2 migrants remanded in 6-day custody

Phagwara, December 6
Two migrants from Uttar Pradesh (UP), who were arrested in connection with a sacrilege incident at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Mansoorpur village, near Goraya, on Monday, were today produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Phillaur, who sent them to police custody for six days.
On a complaint lodged by gurdwara granthi Paramjit Singh, the police had registered a case under Sections 307, 295, 295A, 457, 380, 427, 120B and 511, IPC, against the accused Suresh Kumar and Buddu,
bot h natives of UP.
