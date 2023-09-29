Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 29

Social media influencers often do bizarre and unusual things to get traction and increase their followers. Something on the same lines happened in Jalandhar that led to the suspension of a Station House Officer (SHO).

Reportedly, in a viral video, an influencer was seen sitting on the bonnet of a police car and posing on it with music playing in the background, while a cop stands by.

This viral video is from #Jalandhar in which a girl is standing next to the police vehicle and making a reel for social media. pic.twitter.com/qknD2YxFc9 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 28, 2023

BIG BRK : Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal IPS has suspended INSP/SHO Ashok Sharma. This action was taken because SHO let the Instagram Star for using the Govt Police Jeep for her Reel/Video. @CPJalandhar @Adityak_IPS @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/JHu1mu7VK0 — Mridul Sharma (@SharmaMridul_) September 28, 2023

After the video went viral, the SHO was suspended by Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal.

Following the suspension of the SHO, the influencer issued an apology for her action.

Several social media users reacted by criticising the influencer’s actions.

Earlier too, incidents of influencers getting in trouble because of their content have made headlines.

