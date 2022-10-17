Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

Burning of stubble reportedly led to a road accident in which two persons lost their lives in Shahkot today.

The deceased have been identified as Hardev Singh (58) and Gurjot Singh (15).

As per information, Hardev and Gurjot were coming from the opposite direction when the smoke from the fields blocked their view, which resulted in a head-on collision of their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the farmer who had set crop residue on fire ran away from the spot.

The police said both the victims died on the spot. “Smoke emanating from the fields blocked their view, which resulted in a head-on collision between their vehicles,” the police said.

A case under Sections 304-A, 427 and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) of the IPC has been registered against the farmer concerned.

Notably, the Agriculture Department has been creating awareness among the farming community to stop burning paddy straw.

