Jalandhar turns fortress ahead of PM’s rally

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 20

With Jalandhar being chosen among the three districts in the state for the PM to address crowds, preparations are in full force for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally in the district.

A steady stream of BJP leaders and police personnel in equal measure have been visiting the PAP Grounds, where the rally is scheduled to be held. The Prime Minister will address a rally in Patiala on May 23 and two rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar — in support of party candidate Sushil Rinku — on May 24.

The Prime Minister had last come to Jalandhar in February 2022, to address crowds ahead of the state Assembly elections. Seating arrangements for 50,000 people will be made for the rally. A helipad is also being set up at the grounds for the PM’s arrival. Over 2,000 police personnel will be deputed to host the event in the district. Officials said the number of personnel could also be increased.

With the PM’s rally in three days and elections round the corner on June 1, Jalandhar seems to have turned into a massive fortress where the arrival of paramilitary personnel for election deputations begun today.

Amidst apprehensions of protest or resistance by farmers, huge security measures have also been ramped up.

Jalandhar district (urban and rural) was declared a no-drone zone today.

According to police personnel, anti-sabotage and frisking teams will be deployed to ensure air-tight security at the venue. Meanwhile, jubilant BJP leaders of the district, charged up for the event, held marathon meetings to plan the rally in Jalandhar today.

Kilograms of flowers have been ordered from a trusted Jalandhar-based florist to deck the venue, especially the stage, on Friday. Special tents have also been ordered from a tent house at Amritsar — regarded as the best in the state and a specialist for such rallies. In the midst of rally’s preparations, teams of paramilitary personnel also began coming to Jalandhar for the elections. While one CRPF company, two PAP Gujarat companies and a CSF company have already arrived to Jalandhar, a total of 9 companies, including those from other states, are expected in the district for election deputations. BJP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha in-charge KD Bhandari said, “It’s a matter of great pride for us to be hosting the PM at Jalandhar. Massive preparations are underway, and each aspect of the event is being reviewed meticulously.”

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said, “All arrangements for the PM’s rally are in place. The venue and the deputation plans are being reviewed. Heavy police deployment will be in place for the event. While all protocols regarding the event have been put in place, the amount of deputed personnel may also be increased as per the requirement.”

