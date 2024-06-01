Jalandhar villagers back farmers’ cause

Tribune News Service

Ladhran, Gelran, Baupur (Nakodar), May 31

It’s peak afternoon and a benevolent canopy of trees on the approach to Ladhran village in Nakodar leaves a soothing interplay of light and shadow on the ground, bathing the road in dreamy light even in the unforgiving summer.

Support for Amritpal Almost every village stands unanimously with farmers; even labourers know the importance of farm issues

Some of them also support Khadoor Sahib candidate and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh

People say parties are similar, but AAP and Congress weigh heavy in the region

A day before the elections, the rural heartland of Nakodar in Jalandhar is relaxed, complacent. While the sentiment on favouring any political party differs in various villages, almost every village stands unanimously with farmers.

Even for daily-wagers, the importance of farm issues is immense. Some of them also support Khadoor Sahib candidate and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh. Many persons from Kangniwal village in Jalandhar will go to Khadoor Sahib tomorrow to express solidarity with Amritpal.

Harish Kumar, a grocer from Ladhran village in Nakodar, says, “Sara pind hi kisana wala hai. (This is a farmers’ village.)”

On the village’s political inclination, he says, “The Congress, AAP and Akali Dal are important. But AAP and Congress weigh heavy in the region. No issue of ours has been addressed. No grant has been approved. They say they will do it. Wadala Sahib (SAD leader Gurpartap Wadala) approached us first. Others came thereafter. As far as other issues are concerned, electricity bills have become zero. Motors get power for around eight hours. The Doaba drain is getting water, earlier there was no water.”

Harjinder Jakkhu, a mason of in Ladhran, says, “All parties are similar, but I like Bhagwant Mann. He is very entertaining. But farmers’ issues should be resolved. If there are no farmers, there’s nothing.”

Ramuwal village seems inclined towards the Congress. A farmer says, “I’m going to vote for Channi.” Farmer Bhajan Singh (78), sitting with Ramuwal elders, says, “No matter whom you vote for, no one listens. Our entire village stands with farmers. I am a farmer and their issues are important.”

Jaspal Singh from Kangniwal and Amritpal Singh from Baupur have been rooting for Amritpal Singh.

