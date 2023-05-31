Jarnail Singh’s murder case: Punjab Police’s AGTF arrest Bambiha gang member Gurveer Guri; pistol recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested Gurveer Singh alias Guri, one of the accused involved in the killing of Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Police teams have also recovered one .32 caliber pistol along with seven live cartridges from his possession.

The development came a day after Punjab Police established the role of Bambiha gang behind the killing of Jarnail Singh and released pictures of 10 members the Bambiha gang found involved in the killing of Jarnail Singh, who was killed by four armed persons on May 24.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that a team of AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, led by AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel have arrested the Gurveer alias Guri, who is a shooter of Bambiha gang and has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases including of murder, attempt to murder, snatching, NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against him. The arrested accused has also been declared as proclaimed offender, he added.

The operation was assisted by DSP Rajan Parminder and DSP Bikram Brar.

He said as per preliminary investigations, accused Gurveer had hatched a conspiracy along with Manpreet Singh alias Munn, presently in Portugal, and Balwinder Singh alias Doni to eliminate Jarnail Singh. Gurveer Guri also met the shooters involved in the murder and provided them weapons to carry out this murder, he said. Manpreet Munn is a brother of absconding gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghanshampuria.

The DGP said accused Gurveer Guri has also confirmed the involvement of Gagandeep Singh alias Daddi, Jobanjeet Singh alias Billa, Joban, Gurmej Singh, Manjit Mahal and two other criminals, who are yet to be identified, in the murder of Jarnail Singh.

Divulging more details, AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel said that Gurveer Guri was also wanted in a case of opening fire on the police party deployed at the checking naka in the area of Police Station Sohana in SAS Nagar. In another sensational crime, the accused Gurveer Guri had opened fire at a doctor in SBS Nagar, he said.

Meanwhile, a fresh case FIR No. 6 dated 30-05-2023 has been registered under sections 473 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Punjab State Crime, SAS Nagar.

