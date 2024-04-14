Jatha with 2,481 devotees crosses over to Pak

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

A Sikh Jatha comprising 2,481 devotees today crossed over to Pakistan on foot to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi at historic gurdwaras.

Out of the 2,481 pilgrims, 929 were sent by the SGPC to participate in the events to be held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. Kulwant Singh Manan, leader of the SGPC jatha, said every Sikh longs to visit historic gurdwaras in Pakistan. He said there was a lot of disenchantment among devotees over denial of visas. He requested the governments of both countries to liberally issue visas to the Sikhs.

At the time of departure of the jatha, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the group would reach Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on April 15 after participating in the main event of Khalsa Sajna Divas at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, from where they would visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on April 17. The next day, on April 18, they would proceed to Gurdwara Kartarpur from where they would proceed to Gurdwara Rori Sahib Eminabad on April 20. After stopping at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 21, this jatha will return to India on April 22.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan #SGPC #Sikhs