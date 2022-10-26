Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Amritsar, October 25
Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Harpreet Singh read out the customary message to the Sikh community from the ‘Darshani Deori’ of the Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali and ‘Bandi Chhor Diwas’.
He expressed concern about the government’s failure in curbing the drug menace, declining Sikh population graph, ‘patitpuna’ (Sikhs who do not follow Sikh code of conduct) and apostasy.
He laid stress upon being cautious of fake ‘pastors’ prospering on the soil of Punjab, who draw the innocent Sikh families in the name of Christianity by way of ‘pakhandwaad’ (pretence). “The silence on the part of the government on the issue of such conversions is a cause for concern,” he said.
He said taking advantage of Sikhs’ internal, religious and political bickering, the governments had been attempting to break the SGPC. He appealed to the Sikh community to unite to neutralise these attempts.
The Jathedar read the address in the presence of Golden Temple’s head granthi Jagtar Singh, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Raghbir Singh and other SGPC officials
Meanwhile, a ‘parallel’ message was also delivered outside the Golden Temple by Dhyan Singh Mand.
An environment-friendly fireworks display in the LED-illuminated shrine.
Thousands of devotees visited the shrine for the festivities, especially to witness the traditional fireworks, though its time was reduced to just 10 minutes this year owing to pollution concerns.
