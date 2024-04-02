Ropar jawan cremated after Army’s probe assurance

Ropar, April 1
After nine days of his death, relatives of Army jawan Sukhwinder Singh, who allegedly died by suicide at the place of his posting in Ladakh, cremated his body at Heerpur village here today. The relatives, suspecting foul play, had refused to receive the body.
On March 24, the Army authorities had informed Sukhwinder’s parents that he had hanged himself.
The relatives, however, had refused to accept his body until the evidence of suicide by his son was produced by the Army. They had staged a dharna.
It was lifted this evening after the SP reached the spot and assured of taking up the matter with the Army authorities. They assured the relatives that all aspects in the death of Sukhwinder would be investigated following which they agreed to cremate the body.
