Jawan dies by ‘suicide’, kin refuse to accept body suspecting foul play

Ropar, March 26

Relatives of a jawan refused to accept his body when the Army sent it to his village today, saying that he had died by suicide. Mangal Singh, father of deceased Sukhwinder Singh (23), suspected foul play and said he would not accept the body till evidence of suicide was shown to him.

The relatives along with other locals staged a protest and blocked the Nurpur Bedi-Anandpur Sahib road.

Mangal of nearby Heerpur village said Sukhwinder was posted in Ladakh. He said on March 24 around 9.30 pm Sukhwinder had talked to his mother and him and two hours later they got a message that he had ended his life by hanging. Mangal added that they were not even given the post-mortem examination report.

The protesters, however, lifted the dharna after the body was sent back to Chandimandir and SP NS Mahal assured them of taking up the matter with the Army authorities.

