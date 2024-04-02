Jazzy B song on Punjab women panel’s radar

Chandigarh, April 1
The Punjab State Women Commission has sought a report from the police as the panel took suo motu cognisance of an “objectionable” word allegedly used against women in a song by Punjabi singer Jazzy B.
The commission has sought the report within one week from the director, Bureau of Investigation, according to a communique. The song has gone viral on social media, it said.
