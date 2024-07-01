 Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Ex-SAD MLA Gurpartap Wadala (left) addresses the media on Sunday



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

The rebel Akali faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal today said a change in the leadership within SAD was recommended by the Jhunda Commitee Report in 2022 but it was swept under the carpet by the Akali leadership.

Addressing a press conference here, rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Wadala shared some of the recommendations of the report. Wadala also said a party parliamentary board would have prevented the 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll defeat. He said siding with the NDA government on the abrogation of Article 370 was a mistake on part of SAD.

Fact misreported

The report recommended a change in the leadership and SAD discussed it at its meeting. But the party tried to twist it by saying that Sukhbir isn’t named in it. It was clearly said in the report that a change in the leadership is needed, which starts from the top. — Gurpartap Wadala, SAD Rebel

Wadala’s disclosures came on the eve of the rebel leaders’ visit to Akal Takht to seek a pardon for the ‘misdemeanours’ conducted by SAD during its tenure in the state.

The Jhunda committee, constituted by the SAD president Sukhbir Badal, had been formed under Iqbal Singh Jhunda after SAD’s 2022 Assembly poll debacle to provide feedback on course correction. The change of leadership at the topmost level was one of the vital recommendations of the committee.

Wadala said, “The report recommended a change in the leadership and SAD discussed it at its core committee meeting. But it (SAD) tried to twist it by saying that Sukhbir isn’t named in it. It was clearly said in the report that a big change in the leadership is needed, which starts from the top.”

Speaking on the visit to Akal Takht, Wadala said, “Everyone of us wants to relieve himself of the burden he has been carrying since then. All who are of the opinion that the Akali leadership should go to Akal Takht and offer penance for sacrilege will be going tomorrow to seek forgiveness. Whatever is decided from the holy place, we will abide by it. Even if it’s punishment.”

As hinted by Bibi Jagir Kaur, a letter seeking forgiveness has also been drafted by the faction (undersigned by leaders) in the name of the Akal Takht Jathedar, which will be handed over to him tomorrow. Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sikander Singh Maluka, Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Wadala will go to Akal Takht.

Wadala also said if the Akali Dal had a parliamentary board, then Sangrur fiasco (The Akali Dal’s humiliating defeat in the 2022 Sangrur bypoll) would not have happened and informed decisions would have been made by SAD at Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shiromani Akali Dal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Sports

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

Three new criminal laws come into effect today

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief’s priorities

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge

SAD rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief

~70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Rs 70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Day after T20 triumph, ~125 cr for Rohit’s men

Day after T20 triumph, Rs 125 cr for Rohit Sharma’s men


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s erstwhile summer palace in Amritsar longs for visitors

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Metro expansion: Over 50% work on 3 corridors finished

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer