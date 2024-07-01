Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

The rebel Akali faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal today said a change in the leadership within SAD was recommended by the Jhunda Commitee Report in 2022 but it was swept under the carpet by the Akali leadership.

Addressing a press conference here, rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Wadala shared some of the recommendations of the report. Wadala also said a party parliamentary board would have prevented the 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll defeat. He said siding with the NDA government on the abrogation of Article 370 was a mistake on part of SAD.

Fact misreported The report recommended a change in the leadership and SAD discussed it at its meeting. But the party tried to twist it by saying that Sukhbir isn’t named in it. It was clearly said in the report that a change in the leadership is needed, which starts from the top. — Gurpartap Wadala, SAD Rebel

Wadala’s disclosures came on the eve of the rebel leaders’ visit to Akal Takht to seek a pardon for the ‘misdemeanours’ conducted by SAD during its tenure in the state.

The Jhunda committee, constituted by the SAD president Sukhbir Badal, had been formed under Iqbal Singh Jhunda after SAD’s 2022 Assembly poll debacle to provide feedback on course correction. The change of leadership at the topmost level was one of the vital recommendations of the committee.

Wadala said, “The report recommended a change in the leadership and SAD discussed it at its core committee meeting. But it (SAD) tried to twist it by saying that Sukhbir isn’t named in it. It was clearly said in the report that a big change in the leadership is needed, which starts from the top.”

Speaking on the visit to Akal Takht, Wadala said, “Everyone of us wants to relieve himself of the burden he has been carrying since then. All who are of the opinion that the Akali leadership should go to Akal Takht and offer penance for sacrilege will be going tomorrow to seek forgiveness. Whatever is decided from the holy place, we will abide by it. Even if it’s punishment.”

As hinted by Bibi Jagir Kaur, a letter seeking forgiveness has also been drafted by the faction (undersigned by leaders) in the name of the Akal Takht Jathedar, which will be handed over to him tomorrow. Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sikander Singh Maluka, Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Wadala will go to Akal Takht.

Wadala also said if the Akali Dal had a parliamentary board, then Sangrur fiasco (The Akali Dal’s humiliating defeat in the 2022 Sangrur bypoll) would not have happened and informed decisions would have been made by SAD at Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot.

