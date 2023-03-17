Jio launches 5G services at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh, 17 March

Reliance Jio on Friday launched Jio True 5G services at Chandigarh University (CU).

Jio is the first operator to roll out 5G services on the CU campus, covering all its blocks, departments, halls, hostels, eating joints, classrooms, fun zones, sports facilities, training centers, R&D centres, medical setups, markets, etc.

Under the Jio Welcome Offer, users at CU will be able to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed with no additional cost. Over 50,000 students and staff members will be benefitted from the services.

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “With the rollout of 5G services on the campus, students studying from all across the country and abroad will be benefitted as they will now have access to revolutionary 5G technology. It will equip them with innumerable opportunities in terms of learning and research in emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, gaming, automation, e-governance, healthcare, IT and ITes and others.