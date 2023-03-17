Jio launches 5G services at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh, 17 March
Reliance Jio on Friday launched Jio True 5G services at Chandigarh University (CU).
Jio is the first operator to roll out 5G services on the CU campus, covering all its blocks, departments, halls, hostels, eating joints, classrooms, fun zones, sports facilities, training centers, R&D centres, medical setups, markets, etc.
Under the Jio Welcome Offer, users at CU will be able to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed with no additional cost. Over 50,000 students and staff members will be benefitted from the services.
Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “With the rollout of 5G services on the campus, students studying from all across the country and abroad will be benefitted as they will now have access to revolutionary 5G technology. It will equip them with innumerable opportunities in terms of learning and research in emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, gaming, automation, e-governance, healthcare, IT and ITes and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days
The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...
Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him
Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks
It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...
Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war
Xi's visit will be seen as a powerful signal of Beijing's su...