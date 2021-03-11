Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema hands over job letters for 21 Milkfed recruits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Punjab Cooperation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday handed over appointment letters to 21 successful candidates for the post of senior executive (marketing and finance) of Milkfed.

Cheema congratulated the candidates and exhorted them to work honestly. The process of selection for 52 posts of assistant manager was underway, he said, adding the government had approved 580 more entry-level posts, for which Milkfed would undertake the recruitment process shortly.

