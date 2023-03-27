Job letters to be given soon, says Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The state government has provided jobs to the youth and the Power Department will soon hand over appointment letters to the candidates, who have been selected against 2,424 posts.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the recruitment process in the PSPCL had been completed and appointment letters would hand over to the candidates soon. He said 1,397 candidates had been given jobs in the department.

The Cabinet Minister said of the total 2,424, two posts were of assistant manager (IT, Group A), 36 junior engineer (Group B) and 2,386 vacancies include assistant linemen, LDCs and clerks (Group B) etc.

The Power Minister said till now, 26 assistant engineers (Electrical), five assistant managers (IT), 85 junior engineers (Electrical), 59 junior engineers (sub-station), 14 junior engineers (Civil), eight electricians (Grade-II), eight assistant linemen, three superintendents (Divisional Accounts), 25 revenue accountants, 677 Clerks, 60 servants/chowkidars (priority basis) 38 LDCs (on priority basis) and 95 RTMs etc. had been recruited.