Job letters to Ferozepur youth who gave up drugs

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 21

In an initiative to rehabilitate the drug addicts, the district administration has provided jobs to over 25 youths who had given up drugs. Besides, the administration has also mooted a plan to provide these youths physical training in the police lines to prepare them for armed forces and have also roped in the employment exchange department to prepare them for entry level exams.

The administration along with the police, also organised a cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs. The rally started from the police lines and culminated at National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala where an oath was administered to all youths including school and college students to stay away from the drugs.

The rally was flagged off by DIG Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG BSF Pawan Bajaj, District and Sessions Judge Virinder Aggarwal, DC Rajesh Dhiman, and SSP Deepak Hilori. MLAs Ranbir Singh Bhullar, Rajnish Dahiya and Fauja Singh Sarari also participated.

“Seeing the participation of the youth today, I am sure that the day is not far away when this evil of drugs will get extinct from the state,” said DC Dhiman.

#Ferozepur