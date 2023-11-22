Job letters to Ferozepur youth who gave up drugs

Ferozepur, November 21
In an initiative to rehabilitate the drug addicts, the district administration has provided jobs to over 25 youths who had given up drugs. Besides, the administration has also mooted a plan to provide these youths physical training in the police lines to prepare them for armed forces and have also roped in the employment exchange department to prepare them for entry level exams.
The administration along with the police, also organised a cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs. The rally started from the police lines and culminated at National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala where an oath was administered to all youths including school and college students to stay away from the drugs.
The rally was flagged off by DIG Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG BSF Pawan Bajaj, District and Sessions Judge Virinder Aggarwal, DC Rajesh Dhiman, and SSP Deepak Hilori. MLAs Ranbir Singh Bhullar, Rajnish Dahiya and Fauja Singh Sarari also participated.
“Seeing the participation of the youth today, I am sure that the day is not far away when this evil of drugs will get extinct from the state,” said DC Dhiman.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...