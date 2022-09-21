Jobless linesmen threaten suicide

Patiala, September 20
Members of the Unemployed Linesmen Union, Punjab, climbed atop a high-voltage electricity tower in the PowerCom headquarters today and threatened to commit suicide by way of electrocution. The police reached the spot. A fire brigade vehicle was also stationed near the protest venue as the protesting members refused to come down and continued their protest.
They raised slogans and demanded the cancellation of the recruitment examination.
Earlier, the union members were protesting near the PowerCom head office, but as the management was not acting on their demands, they climbed the tower located on the Patiala-Sangrur road.
