Jobless youth hold protest in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, December 29

Seeking issuance of advertisement for 1,500 posts of DPE (director of physical education) in government schools, members of PSTET Pass Unemployed DPE Union, Punjab, today took out a protest march in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s city here.

Later, they staged a dharna at Mahavir Chowk, near Civil Hospital, for about one and a half hours. They lifted the dharna when the district administration got their meeting fixed with the Education Minister for January 11 to discuss their demand. With regard to fixation of the meeting, it was given to them in writing by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur.

Ramanpreet Singh Bains, state president of the union, said they had been raising their demand for a long time, especially after April. He said around 1,500 persons had passed the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) in April. This test was conducted by the state government for the first time, he added.

Bains further said despite several requests, the state government had not been issuing advertisement to appoint the PSTET pass candidates as DPE in government schools. He said they would continue their struggle till the fulfillment of their demand. He said the Punjab Government was claiming that it was providing jobs to thousands of unemployed youths, so it should think to appoint them also as DPE at the earliest. In the today’s protest, union members from Sangrur, Patiala, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Mansa, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Abohar, Bathinda, etc., took part in the protest.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur