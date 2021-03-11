Punjab Opposition parties' joint meet today

Chandigarh, June 2
In view of the “deteriorating” law and order in Punjab”, Opposition parties led by the Congress have decided to come together to evolve a joint strategy and “save the situation from reaching a point of no return”.
A joint meeting of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, SAD, BJP, SAD (Sanyukt), CPI, CPM, BSP and others, has been scheduled for Friday at Punjab Bhawan. PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said various issues would be discussed.
The parties have agreed to meet tomorrow and take measures to hold the government accountable, particularly on the issue of law and order. This has been necessitated by frequent incidents of killing, loot and robbery in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police