Punjab Opposition parties' joint meet today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

In view of the “deteriorating” law and order in Punjab”, Opposition parties led by the Congress have decided to come together to evolve a joint strategy and “save the situation from reaching a point of no return”.

A joint meeting of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, SAD, BJP, SAD (Sanyukt), CPI, CPM, BSP and others, has been scheduled for Friday at Punjab Bhawan. PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said various issues would be discussed.

The parties have agreed to meet tomorrow and take measures to hold the government accountable, particularly on the issue of law and order. This has been necessitated by frequent incidents of killing, loot and robbery in Punjab.

#raja warring