Joshimath crisis may hit Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

With Joshimath, the gateway to pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, facing a major challenge due to land subsidence, the situation would also take its toll on the pilgrimage this year.

Thousands of pilgrims opt for night halt at Joshimath before travelling onwards to the revered shrines.

Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust president Narinderjit Singh Bindra said it would be too early to say whether the situation would affect the pilgrimage or not.

Gurdwara Gobind Ghat manager Sewa Singh said, “The Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Management has rescued affected residents and made arrangements for langar.”