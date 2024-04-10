BJP chief JP Nadda meets Bathinda leaders

Chandigarh, April 9
Amid the suspense on senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka and family joining saffron party, BJP national chief JP Nadda made a brief stopover at Bathinda last evening and held discussions with a group of leaders.
Those who met Nadda included state general secretary Dyal Sodhi, state vice-president Jagdeep Singh Nakai, state media co-incharge Sunil Singla, Bathinda Urban president Saroop Chand Singla and Bathinda Rural president Ravi Preet Sidhu.
Later, Nadda left for Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.
