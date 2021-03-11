Judicial remand for sacked Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla, nephew

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 27

A local court today sent sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla and his OSD-nephew Pradeep Kumar to judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the two were remanded in three-day police custody after being arrested on charges of corruption. The next date of hearing is June 10.

The state has submitted an NOC to take the voice samples of Singla, to which the suspect has consented.

While heading to the court, Singla told the media he had “full faith in the party and state government”.

#dr vijay singla