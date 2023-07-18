 June session breach of law, says Governor as gurdwaras Bill awaits his approval : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • June session breach of law, says Governor as gurdwaras Bill awaits his approval

June session breach of law, says Governor as gurdwaras Bill awaits his approval

Development is unfortunate: AAP

June session breach of law, says Governor as gurdwaras Bill awaits his approval


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 17

Casting aspersions on the legality of the four Bills passed by the Punjab Assembly last month, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has said the Special Vidhan Sabha session called by the Aam Aadmi Party government on June 19 and 20 was “in breach of law and procedure”, a statement dubbed “unfortunate” by the ruling AAP.

The Governor, in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said he had received legal advice on the matter and he was of the belief that it was a breach of law.

This came in reply to a letter sent by the CM on Saturday, wherein Mann had accused the Governor of delaying assent to the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying it was passed in order to do away with the monopoly on the telecast of Gurbani from Darbar Sahib by a news channel owned by a political family. This Bill, along with the Punjab Police Amendment Bill, was sent to the Governor for approval on June 26, followed by the other two Bills a few days later. Without mentioning this in the letter, the Governor has questioned the validity of the other three Bills — Punjab Police Amendment Bill, 2023, (regarding appointment of state DGP); Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Protection of Services) Amendment Bill, 2023, and the Punjab University Laws Amendment Bill, 2023, (which seeks to remove the Governor as chancellor of state universities) — too and these also unlikely to get the nod anytime soon.

After the two-day session last month, the Governor had said he would first examine the constitutional legality of the session. He had said he wanted to see if the special session was an extension of the Budget session, because the Vidhan Sabha was not prorogued. “If it was an extension then we need to examine whether the Bills could be passed or the proceedings had to be restricted only to the Budget-related business,” he had said.

In his letter today, the Governor said: “I do wish to point out that I, as Governor, am enjoined by the Constitution to ensure Bills are passed in accordance with law. In order to discharge my duties conscientiously, I have proceeded to receive legal advice… In the background of the legal advice received, I am actively considering whether to obtain the legal opinion from the Attorney General of India, or as per the Constitution, to reserve these Bills for the consideration and consent of the President of India. As Chief Minister, you will appreciate that people of Punjab are equally concerned with ensuring that laws which ultimately affect them are passed after following due procedure. You may be rest assured that I shall take action according to law after the legality of the Vidhan Sabha session held on June 19-20 is first examined,” he wrote.

Chief spokesperson for AAP Malvinder Singh Kang said it was unfortunate and wrong that a session called by the government had been declared unconstitutional. “The Governor is working on the policy of troubling non-BJP state governments, adopted by the BJP-led Centre, because the saffron party is getting jittery about the performance and rising popularity of the Mann government,” he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

7
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

8
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

9
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

10
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...

Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Australia pulls out of hosting

Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Chandy died on Tuesday morning

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Man found murdered in Indira Colony

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks