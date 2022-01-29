Patiala Urban: SAD candidate from Capt Amarinder's stronghold banks on personal connect

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 28

In the fray against a former chief minister, SAD candidate Harpal Juneja is leaving no stone unturned to win the elections from the Patiala Urban — a seat known to be a traditional stronghold of Capt Amarinder Singh and his family.

Campaign trail SAD’s Patiala Urban nominee Harpal Juneja feels Covid norms are a boon as he won’t have to spend huge sums on rallies

He claims to have done two rounds of canvassing in the constituency while Captain was yet to kick off his campaign

While the Congress is yet to name a leader to take on the stalwart, who has floated the Punjab Lok Congress, the SAD candidate said he was hopeful of a win as people had made up their mind to free the city from the “royal grip”.

“These polls are different. What the people here have gone through in the past is in front of everyone to see. People will punish the Congress as also turncoats who could not bring about development in the city, despite being in the Cabinet for five years,” said Juneja.

“I am a common man. Covid restrictions have come in as a blessing for someone like me. I do not have large amounts of money to splurge on rallies or hiring social media managers. I have devoted my time and energy on visiting residents.”

Juneja said he had already completed two rounds of canvassing in the constituency where Capt Amarinder was yet to even make his first visit in years. “I know the battle is tough, but my personal connect with people and the philanthropist work done by my father will be rewarded by people, who are done with dynasty politics,” he said.

After filing his nomination papers, Juneja said a divided Congress, following the exodus of many local leaders due to their siding with Capt Amarinder, had left the party vulnerable.

