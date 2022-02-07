Punjab Diary: Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa battles on

Batala: BJP candidate Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa is busy grappling with life’s many uncertainties. Earlier, it was certain he would be re-nominated by the Congress from Qadian. PCC chief Navjot Sidhu also made a strong case for him. However, his elder brother Partap Bajwa pulled out all the stops to ensure he himself got the ticket, leaving Fateh in the lurch. In Batala, Fateh was assured of the support of the BJP cadre, which was almost sure to vote for him en bloc till some leaders spoiled Fateh’s party by indulging in infighting in public. “The only certainties in life are death and taxes,” quipped Fateh.

Finding humour

Gurdaspur: Several senior Gurdaspur-based SAD leaders who have toured Amritsar East, from where two bigwigs — Bikram Majithia and Navjot Singh Sidhu — are pitted against each other, have some interesting things to say. These politicians claim despite being involved in a battle which may go right down to the wire, Majithia has not lost his sense of humour. A video clip doing the rounds has Bikram saying: “I request Navjot Kaur Sidhu not to cast her vote in favour of her totally incompetent husband and instead should vote for me.”

Politics runs in blood

Muktsar: The proverb politics runs in the blood holds true for Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala, who owes it to his 15-year-old son Jairaj Singh, a student of Class X in Gurugram, for his return to the SAD fold after 12 years. Even SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal acknowledged this during his speech. “This boy used to call and ask me to bring his dad into the party fold. However, I always told him he would have to persuade his father. Finally, he managed to convince his father and the family rejoined the SAD.” On this, Fattanwala said, “My son had listened to stories of the SAD from his grandfather Gurraj Singh Fattanwala and always insisted me to rejoin the party. He had developed friendship with Sukhbir’s son as well.”

Overcome with emotions

Muktsar: Emotions can have the better of anyone, even politicians. This came true for zila parishad member Simarjit Singh Bhina Brar when he was denied the Congress ticket from the Muktsar Assembly constituency. While addressing a gathering at his residence after the denial of ticket, his eyes welled up. Brar is the son of a former District Congress Committee president, Gursant Singh Brar.

District gaffe

Muktsar: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who visited Muktsar town on Wednesday, had a slip of tongue moment. While replying to the queries of mediapersons, Sukhbir said: “I have given the responsibility of Muktsar and Kotkapura districts to Bhai Sahib’s (former MLA Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kuku) family.” Kotkapura is a subdivision in Faridkot district.

Divergent voices

Sangrur: Some local Congress leaders are not ready to accept leaders from outside who visit the constituency to assist in the campaign of party nominee Vijay Inder Singla. This often becomes a matter of discussion at party events, leaving political bosses uneasy. While locals behind their back accuse them of diminishing their importance, they start planning for the campaign the moment these outsiders arrive at the venue. With divergent voices echoing at the party events, voters have been left confused.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Wats & Parvesh Sharma

#fateh jung bajwa