Punjab Diary: Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa battles on

BJP candidate Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa is busy grappling with life's many uncertainties.

Batala: BJP candidate Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa is busy grappling with life’s many uncertainties. Earlier, it was certain he would be re-nominated by the Congress from Qadian. PCC chief Navjot Sidhu also made a strong case for him. However, his elder brother Partap Bajwa pulled out all the stops to ensure he himself got the ticket, leaving Fateh in the lurch. In Batala, Fateh was assured of the support of the BJP cadre, which was almost sure to vote for him en bloc till some leaders spoiled Fateh’s party by indulging in infighting in public. “The only certainties in life are death and taxes,” quipped Fateh.

Finding humour

Gurdaspur: Several senior Gurdaspur-based SAD leaders who have toured Amritsar East, from where two bigwigs — Bikram Majithia and Navjot Singh Sidhu — are pitted against each other, have some interesting things to say. These politicians claim despite being involved in a battle which may go right down to the wire, Majithia has not lost his sense of humour. A video clip doing the rounds has Bikram saying: “I request Navjot Kaur Sidhu not to cast her vote in favour of her totally incompetent husband and instead should vote for me.”

Politics runs in blood

Muktsar: The proverb politics runs in the blood holds true for Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala, who owes it to his 15-year-old son Jairaj Singh, a student of Class X in Gurugram, for his return to the SAD fold after 12 years. Even SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal acknowledged this during his speech. “This boy used to call and ask me to bring his dad into the party fold. However, I always told him he would have to persuade his father. Finally, he managed to convince his father and the family rejoined the SAD.” On this, Fattanwala said, “My son had listened to stories of the SAD from his grandfather Gurraj Singh Fattanwala and always insisted me to rejoin the party. He had developed friendship with Sukhbir’s son as well.”

Overcome with emotions

Muktsar: Emotions can have the better of anyone, even politicians. This came true for zila parishad member Simarjit Singh Bhina Brar when he was denied the Congress ticket from the Muktsar Assembly constituency. While addressing a gathering at his residence after the denial of ticket, his eyes welled up. Brar is the son of a former District Congress Committee president, Gursant Singh Brar.

District gaffe

Muktsar: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who visited Muktsar town on Wednesday, had a slip of tongue moment. While replying to the queries of mediapersons, Sukhbir said: “I have given the responsibility of Muktsar and Kotkapura districts to Bhai Sahib’s (former MLA Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kuku) family.” Kotkapura is a subdivision in Faridkot district.

Divergent voices

Sangrur: Some local Congress leaders are not ready to accept leaders from outside who visit the constituency to assist in the campaign of party nominee Vijay Inder Singla. This often becomes a matter of discussion at party events, leaving political bosses uneasy. While locals behind their back accuse them of diminishing their importance, they start planning for the campaign the moment these outsiders arrive at the venue. With divergent voices echoing at the party events, voters have been left confused. 

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Wats & Parvesh Sharma

#fateh jung bajwa

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...

Channi Congress's CM face

Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice

EC eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...

Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'

Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'

Denies having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault

Congress chooses Dalit leader to fight anti-incumbency

Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency

The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...

Kin out to garner maximum support

Kin out to garner maximum support

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

When two melody queens from India and Pakistan met at zero line

Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Parties bank on the young & educated

Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Kin, city rejoice at Raj, Harnoor's feat

U19 World Cup win: Kin, Chandigarh rejoice at Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh's feat

Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male's frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Schools reopen from today

This family is keeping the legacy of serving Army alive since WWI

Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Educational institutions to reopen today

Fraudsters target people on pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration

Fight to save state from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

National Lok Adalat on March 12

Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today