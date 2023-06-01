Just 134 challans in three months for smoking at public places in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 31

The state government’s drive against smoking at public places seems to have slowed down in Muktsar district. For instance, just 134 challans were issued in three months (January, February and March) this year and Rs 3,720 collected as a penalty.

Strangely, no department other than the Health Department issued a challan in this period. Notably, gazetted officers of all government departments are authorised to issue challans in and around their premises for the violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

A Health Department official said requisite material to issue challans was given to all department heads, but none of them bothered to issue challans.

An official from the Muktsar Anti-Tobacco Cell said, “Smoking at public places is banned and everyone is aware of it. Our teams are issuing challans but the other departments are not co-operating.”

Dr Deepinder Kumar and Bhagwan Dass of the Anti-Tobacco Cell said a Tobacco Cessation Centre was set up at the district hospital. Those willing to quit tobacco could visit the centre, they said.