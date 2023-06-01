Just 134 challans in three months for smoking at public places in Muktsar

Muktsar, May 31
The state government’s drive against smoking at public places seems to have slowed down in Muktsar district. For instance, just 134 challans were issued in three months (January, February and March) this year and Rs 3,720 collected as a penalty.
Strangely, no department other than the Health Department issued a challan in this period. Notably, gazetted officers of all government departments are authorised to issue challans in and around their premises for the violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).
A Health Department official said requisite material to issue challans was given to all department heads, but none of them bothered to issue challans.
An official from the Muktsar Anti-Tobacco Cell said, “Smoking at public places is banned and everyone is aware of it. Our teams are issuing challans but the other departments are not co-operating.”
Dr Deepinder Kumar and Bhagwan Dass of the Anti-Tobacco Cell said a Tobacco Cessation Centre was set up at the district hospital. Those willing to quit tobacco could visit the centre, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...