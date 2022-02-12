Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Chandigarh, February 11
A former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ajit Singh Bains, breathed his last today. He was 99.
Justice Bains, a human rights activist, had served as the High Court judge from October 1974 to May 1984. He founded the Punjab Human Rights Organisation. Members of the Bar expressed condolences over his demise. —
