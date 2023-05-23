Justice Brar passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

Justice Harphul Singh Brar, a former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, also passed away today. He was a Judge from March 15, 1991, to July 29, 1999. Nirmaljit Kaur Liberhan, 70, wife of a retired Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, died this evening. Her cremation will take place at 2 pm on Tuesday here. — TNS