Justice Mehtab Singh Gill: Was looking into complaints against bureaucrats

Set up in 2020, Bill to dissolve Vigilance panel was passed by Assembly on September 30

The Punjab State Vigilance Commission was in the process of looking into complaints against certain bureaucrats just before the Assembly passed a Bill to dissolve it. Days before the Bill was moved, the commission, headed by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill, also submitted its annual report to the Governor with details regarding the ongoing probe into the power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 1

The Punjab State Vigilance Commission was in the process of looking into complaints against certain bureaucrats just before the Assembly passed a Bill to dissolve it. Days before the Bill was moved, the commission, headed by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill, also submitted its annual report to the Governor with details regarding the ongoing probe into the power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The commission was set up two years back to inquire into complaints alleging offences by public servants under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Bill to scrap the commission was passed unanimously by the Assembly on Friday after the CM, among other things, said there were multiple agencies in the state, including the Vigilance Department, to deal with corruption cases.

Former Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gill said the changed circumstances made it inappropriate for him to comment on the complaints received by the commission against the senior government functionaries. The present report submitted to the Governor on September 27 did not make a mention of any such complaint received by the commission as it was for a prior period, Justice Gill added.

The report said the commission in all received 237 complaints from April 7, 2021, to April 6 this year. Of these, inquiry process was initiated by the SSPs concerned after 81 complaints were sent to the Vigilance Bureau (VB).

It, in turn, acknowledged receiving 47 complaints. Another 64 complaints were sent to the VB Chief Director for consideration and appropriate orders at its end. In addition to this, 54 complaints were sent to the VB for onward transmission to the departments concerned for consideration and necessary action in the matter.

Referring to matter regarding the “alleged irregularities in the PPAs during 2007-2017”, the report made it clear that the inquiry was still pending. It said the Vigilance Department asked the commission to submit its probe report vide letter dated June 21. The commission told the department about the status of inquiry and the reasons in details for its non-completion.

Pointing at the latest position, the report said, “Private parties, i.e. Nabha Power Ltd, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd and GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd, have been asked to file their reply, if any, to the comments of the state regarding their agreements vide letters dated September 6.”

