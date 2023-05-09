Justice Sharma sworn in

Chandigarh, May 8
Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was on Monday sworn in as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court following his transfer from the Patna High Court. Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha also administered oath to Justice Vikas Bahl, Justice Vikas Suri, Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Justice Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj), Justice Pankaj Jain and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi as permanent judges of the HC.
