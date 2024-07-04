Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh, July 4
Justice Sheel Nagu was on Thursday appointed the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, announced Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Taking to X, Meghwal said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sheel Nagu, Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana”.
In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sheel Nagu, Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 4, 2024
