Justice Surya Kant recuses from hearing Punjab’s appeal challenging High Court order granting bail to Bikram Majithia

New Delhi, January 30
Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court has recused himself from hearing an appeal by the Punjab government challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order.
Punjab has challenged the high court order of granting regular bail to SAD leader Bikram Majithia in a drugs case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...