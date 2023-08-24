Justice Ashok Kumar Verma is chief of Punjab Educational Tribunal

Chandigarh, August 23
Justice Ashok Kumar Verma, a retired Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has taken over as the Chairman of Punjab Educational Tribunal after being nominated by the State Governor.
His appointment is expected to bolster the functionality of the Educational Tribunal, which plays a crucial role in matters related to educational affairs and governance within the state. The appointment comes at a time when many service matters involving faculty members of educational institutes were awaiting adjudication of disputes.
