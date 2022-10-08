Juvenile among 2 held for Mohali RPG attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The Delhi Police today said they have apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the May 9 RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali. They claimed that the juvenile was also tasked with “eliminating” Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Wanted in two murder cases The juvenile was also wanted in the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani on April 5 in Maharashtra’s Nanded and the killing of gangster Rana Kandowalia outside a private hospital in Amritsar on August 4 last year

With the detention of the juvenile and arrest of Arshdeep, the nexus between gangster-turned-ISI stooge Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa has been exposed Bishnoi behind conspiracy to kill actor In his interrogation, the juvenile disclosed that Lawrence Bishnoi gave him, Deepak Surakpur (absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) the task of eliminating Bollywood actor Salman Khan. — HGS Dhaliwal, Special commissioner of police (special cell)

Officials said along with the juvenile, the Special Cell of the city police force has arrested another man, whom they identified as Arshdeep Singh in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Haryana on August 4.

According to the officials, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate had tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) to “eliminate” Salman Khan.

On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali and a probe into it established that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters, the officials said.

The police identified the attackers — the juvenile, who is a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Deepak, a resident of Surakhpur, Haryana, they said, adding that it was also established that the attack was orchestrated by gangster-turned-ISI stooge Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda.

“Another fugitive — Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa — had also joined hands with Rinda in sharing of manpower, logistics and resources,” a senior police officer said.

Rinda’s name had already cropped up in the grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr after the arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Karnal earlier this year, he said.

Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, was wanted in the IED recovery case in Kurukshetra and a similar case at Tarn Taran along with cases related to supply of narcotics and arms, police said.

The police collected details of a local network of gangsters, which provided logistic support to the attackers. During investigation, the police apprehended Arshdeep and the juvenile from Jamnagar in Gujarat, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

With the apprehension of the juvenile and arrest of Arshdeep, the nexus between Rinda and Landa has been exposed. While the juvenile was being handled by Rinda, Arshdeep was being handled by Landa, he said.

