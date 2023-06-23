Kabaddi player’s mother assaulted

Tribune News Service

Moga, June 22

Kabaddi player Kulwinder Kinda’s mother Raspal Kaur was attacked at her house in Badni Kalan village in Moga district late on Wednesday night.

She has been admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, where she is battling for her life. The incident came to the light when Kinda went live on social media, accusing some persons of the attack. In the video, Kinda was seen along with his mother who was covered in blood.

Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said, “The police are probing the incident from multiple angles, including kabaddi player for attacking his mother. The truth in the case will be out soon.”