Governor ignoring Punjab AAP's demand for office in Chandigarh: Malvinder Singh Kang

Chandigarh, August 4
AAP has expressed displeasure over the Chandigarh Administration not allotting land to it for its office in the UT.
Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang today accused the Governor, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, of deliberately not allotting land to AAP. The Governor was acting capriciously, he alleged.
Kang said despite being a national party and the ruling party in the state, the Governor was not allowing office space to AAP in Chandigarh.
Kang said the BJP and the Congress had two offices each in Chandigarh. “Why AAP is not being allotted land for its office?” he asked.
