Jagmohan Singh Kang threatens to contest as Independent from Kharar

Chandigarh, January 27

As Congress high command is set to declare the third and final list of the remaining eight seats, senior party leader from Kharar and a former minister Jagmohan Singh Kang on Thursday announced that his son Yadvinder Singh Kang would contest as an Independent if the party did not reconsider its decision on giving Kharar ticket to liquor contractor and Mohali District Planning Committee chairman Vikay Sharma Tinku.

Hitting out at CM Charanjit Singh Channi for denying ticket in his family, Kang alleged that the CM's tilt towards Tinku was because of common business interests between the two. Kang claimed that barring Channi and Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, other members of the central election committee were in his favour.

Addressing a press conference, Kang said he had also written to party president Sonia Gandhi in this regard.

