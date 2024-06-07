Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 7

Farmer unions have started rallying behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee today announced their support for the suspended CISF constable.

Farmer leaders alleged that Bollywood actor Ranaut had called Kulwinder a “Khalistan Kaur”.

Kulwinder had claimed that her mother was part of the 2020 farmers' protest, when the actor had commented that “women protestors could be hired for Rs 100”.

Leaders of the two groups, who have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 2024 against the “unfulfilled” promises made to them by the BJP, said they would meet the Punjab DGP to seek proper investigation in the case.

On June 9, an Insaaf March from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to the office of SSP Mohali will be held to seek justice for Kulwinder, they said.

The farmer leaders also objected to words used by Kangna Ranaut after the incident at the Chandigarh Airport. Scoffing at the actor for calling the people of Punjab separatists, they demanded an FIR against her for trying to incite people.

Farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarabjit Singh Pandher said that Kulwinder’s brother was a part of their organisation and was active in farmer movements.

The leaders said that farmers across the country have managed to defeat the BJP in several rural constituencies in the recently held Lok Sabha election. “People have taught them a lesson. They wanted to cross 400 seats, but people stopped their victory march at 240 seats. They won in just 165 rural constituencies this time, against 236 won last year,” said Dallewal, adding that even in the Onion belt of Maharashtra, of 14 seats, they lost on 13 seats.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Bollywood #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi