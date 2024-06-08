Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Farmer unions announce Insaaf March on Sunday in Punjab’s Mohali

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

Day after the Mohali police booked a CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, the farmer unions have announced Insaaf March.

The march will begin from Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali and proceed towards SSP Mohali’s office. It will be held on Sunday at 10 am.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced their support to Kulwinder. Farmer leaders alleged that Kangana had called Kulwinder “Khalistan Kaur” after the latter told the former that she should not have spoken against protesting farmers in 2020.

Enraged, the CISF constable then hit Kangana and claimed that her mother was part of the protest in 2020, when the actor had commented that “women protesters could be hired for Rs 100”.

