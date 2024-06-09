 Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Farmer leaders demanded that a fair investigation be conducted into the matter while asserting that there should not be any injustice with constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Farmers take out a protest march in Mohali on Sunday. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, June 9

Several farmer outfits, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, on Sunday took out a march in Mohali in support of the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut.

Farmer leaders demanded that a fair investigation be conducted into the matter while asserting that there should not be any injustice with constable Kulwinder Kaur.

Adequate security personnel were deployed in the wake of the march, which began from Gurdwara Amb Sahib.

Speaking to reporters, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said there should be an impartial probe into the matter.

Asserting that it should be found out what led to the incident, Pandher said there should be no injustice with the constable.

Farmer leaders also lashed out at Ranaut for allegedly making provocative statements against the people of Punjab.

Kaur was apparently upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry.

The Mohali police have booked Kaur under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. Both are bailable offences.

Ranaut, in a video message on Thursday, said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport, the ugly fracas breaking out two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

In a video statement titled ‘Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab’ posted on X after she landed in Delhi after the incident on Thursday, Ranaut said she was safe and fine.

The constable, Ranaut had said, came towards her from the side.

"She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests." 

"I am safe but my concern is that terrorism and extremism are increasing in Punjab...How do we handle that?" Ranaut had said.

Another video doing the rounds on social media showed the agitated constable talking to people presumably after the incident.

"Kangana had made a statement (earlier) that farmers were protesting in Delhi just for Rs 100 or Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," she said in the purported video.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

2
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

3
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

4
Comment Touchstones

Real hero of the verdict

5
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

6
Comment

As Beas Dam completes 50 years

7
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

8
Punjab

Backing CISF constable Kulwinder, farmers to protest in Mohali today

9
India

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

10
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Basavaraj Bommai, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

2 representations from Punjab: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bitt...

Here is the list of likely ministers in Modi 3.0

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

Some of the top names to be retained

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

Set to be a minister at the Centre despite losing parliament...

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

7 leaders from India’s neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region arrive in Delhi for Modi’s oath ceremony

They include Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime ...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge