Kanjli Wetland deteriorating, says INTACH

Jalandhar, October 1

The Punjab Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art, Culture, and Heritage (INTACH) has sounded an alarm over the deteriorating condition of the Kanjli Wetland, situated near the town of Kapurthala and spanning over approximately 183 hectares.

INTACH underscored the significance of the Kanjli Wetland, reminiscing about a time when it thrived with biodiversity and played a crucial role in providing essential ecological services. However, it now stands at a critical juncture, demanding immediate attention and comprehensive restoration efforts.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd), state convener of INTACH, revealed that the wetland earned international acclaim in 2002 when it was designated as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance due to its ecological value. But, at present, it lacks effective sewage treatment and industrial effluent control measures, allowing untreated water to flow into the wetland. Moreover, no action has been taken for many years to combat invasive plant species and reintroduce native aquatic plants.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh said the INTACH had already written a letter to Punjab’’s Tourism and Cultural Minister Anmol Gagan, seeking her intervention to restore the wetland to its former glory.

