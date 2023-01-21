Kanwardeep Singh is Punjab CRPC chief

Chandigarh: Kanwardeep Singh has been appointed as the Chairman of State Child Rights Protection Commission CRPC, Punjab. The Social Security, Women & Child Development Department said the tenure of the chairman would be for three years. The terms and conditions will be applicable as per the rules notified by the state government under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. TNS
‘Use paddy straw as fodder’
Chandigarh: Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua has instructed officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Cooperation, Agriculture, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary University for Animal Sciences and Punjab Agricultural University to prepare a comprehensive plan to find ways to use straw as a fodder. He asked the experts to form a committee and work with progressive dairy farmers. TNS
‘Dhiyan di Lohri’ week ends
Sangrur: ‘Dhiyan di Lohri’ week concluded on Friday at Bhalwan village in Sangrur. Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, CM’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur and MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj honoured girls who excelled in education and sports. Parents of 51 newborn girls, 11 self-help groups and 20 meritorious students were felicitated on the occasion. TNS
18 crop varieties developed
Moga: Punjab Agricultural University has developed and recommended 18 new varieties of horticultural crops. Agriculture scientists said the new recommendations, including five fruit crops, 11 vegetable crops and two flower crops, will increase the cultivation of horticultural crops, thus, help in crop diversification and increase income of farmers.
