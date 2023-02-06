Kapurthala: 8 gang members held for kidnapping elderly man, demand ransom from his son living in the US

Kapurthala, February 6
Police on Monday said it has arrested eight members of a gang who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of an elderly man to demand a ransom from his son living in the United States.
Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said the main accused in the case Guriqbal Singh alias Var along with his accomplices had kidnapped elderly man Lakhwinder Singh of village Gazi Gudana on January 3.
ਕਪੂਰਥਲਾ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵੱਲੋ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਤੋ ਚਲਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਕਾਲ ਗੈਂਗ ਦਾ ਪਰਦਾਫਾਸ਼ ਕਰਦਿਆ ਗੈਂਗ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ 02 ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਕੁੱਲ 08 ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕਰਕੇ ਉਹਨਾ ਪਾਸੋ ਇੱਕ ਕਾਰ ਮਾਰਕਾ ਸਫਾਰੀ, 02 ਮੋਟਰਸਾਈਕਲ, ਇੱਕ ਰਿਵਾਲਵਰ 32 ਬੋਰ ਸਮੇਤ 06 ਰੌਂਦ ਜਿੰਦਾ, #ActionAgainstGang #GangBusted pic.twitter.com/HCmLuNvngo— Kapurthala Police (@PP_kapurthala) February 6, 2023
They demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore from his son living in the USA.
But due to police pressure, Lakhwinder was released on January 6, said the SSP.
During the investigation, it was found that Pawanvir Singh, who is the nephew of Gurikbal, did the reece to kidnap Lakhwinder. He was later arrested, said police.
On the basis of his interrogation, a total of eight accused involved in this case have been arrested. Among them were Guriqbal Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Vijay Kumar, they said.
Seven more accused have been identified in this case and they are yet to be arrested.
Along with a four-wheeler used to abduct Lakhwinder, a revolver, a country-made pistol and some cartridges have been recovered from the accused, police added.
