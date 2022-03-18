Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader

PTI

Kapurthala, March 18

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Friday alleged that the Municipal Corporation authorities removed over 50 hoardings of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann from different parts of the city.

Parminder Singh Dhot said the local party unit had spent more than Rs 2 lakh on installing these hoardings to congratulate Mann who took oath as chief minister on Wednesday.

He alleged that the MC authorities were still working under the influence of the Congress.

"The MC has insulted the new chief minister by tearing the hoardings and throwing them in the bin on Thursday," he alleged.

Dhot demanded strict action against the MC officials.

The MC should put up the hoardings of the new chief minister at the places from where these were removed, he added.

Dhot said he had brought the matter to the notice of the party high command.

When contacted, MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal said he was not aware of this and would tell the executive officer to reinstall these.