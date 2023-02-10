Kapurthala Sainik School adjudged best for 2022

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Sainik School, Kapurthala, has been adjudged the ‘best school’ among Sainik Schools for 2022.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt awarded the trophy to the school for sending the maximum number of cadets to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) amongst all Sainik Schools. Sainik School, Rewa, and Sainik School, Ghorakhal, were awarded for 2021 and 2020, respectively.

