Kapurthala Sainik School adjudged best for 2022

New Delhi, February 9
Sainik School, Kapurthala, has been adjudged the ‘best school’ among Sainik Schools for 2022.
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt awarded the trophy to the school for sending the maximum number of cadets to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) amongst all Sainik Schools. Sainik School, Rewa, and Sainik School, Ghorakhal, were awarded for 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...