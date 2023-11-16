Karanpur Congress candidate dies

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 15

Gurmeet Singh Kooner, a three-time MLA and Congress candidate from Karanpur constituency of Sriganganagar district, passed away in Delhi’s AIIMS at 9 am.

He had been a star campaigner for the Congress in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts in the 2022 Punjab Assembly poll.

