Karnataka delegation visits House

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

To get first-hand information about the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project, implemented in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, the Karnataka Assembly delegation visited state’s Assembly today and met Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

The delegation was led by Karnataka Speaker UT Khader Fareed. Speaking on the occasion at the Secretariat, Speaker Sandhwan said the entire work of the state Assembly, including of the sessions, is being carried out in a digital and paperless manner.

