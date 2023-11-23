Karnataka delegation visits House

Chandigarh, November 22
To get first-hand information about the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project, implemented in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, the Karnataka Assembly delegation visited state’s Assembly today and met Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
The delegation was led by Karnataka Speaker UT Khader Fareed. Speaking on the occasion at the Secretariat, Speaker Sandhwan said the entire work of the state Assembly, including of the sessions, is being carried out in a digital and paperless manner.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...