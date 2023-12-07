Karni Sena chief's killing: Punjab cops had warned Rajasthan Police in Feb

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 6

The Punjab Police had alerted the Rajasthan Police about the threat to the life of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gogamedi was killed in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rohit Godara of the Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder. The incident was caught on CCTV.

The office of the Special DGP (Internal Security), Punjab, had written a letter to the ADGP of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Rajasthan Police on February 14 about the plan to kill the Karni Sena leader.

The letter from the office of the Special DGP read, “According to an input, notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Bishnoi gang, who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Bathinda, has plans to kill Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, in order to incite religiously motivated riots in the state of Rajasthan.”

The letter also said as per the input, Nehra likely arranged an AK-47 to accomplish the task through his associates outside the jail.

The Karni Sena chief was killed in his house on Tuesday. The Rajasthan Police have identified Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji as the two shooters. He is wanted in 32 cases of murder and extortion.

Special DGP wrote to STF officer

The office of the Special DGP (Internal Security), Punjab, had written a letter to the ADGP of the Special Task Force of the Rajasthan Police on February 14 about the plot to kill the Karni Sena leader.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Punjab Police #Rajasthan