Kartarpur corridor reopens today

Tribune News Service

Dera Baba Nanak, July 24

The Kartarpur corridor will become operational again from tomorrow, giving a much needed relief to devotees desirous of visiting Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

The corridor was closed on July 20 after the Ravi water threatened to enter the main building, also known as the integrated check post (ICP). The decision was on expected lines as water from the Ravi has now receded.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal held a high-level meeting with officials of the BSF, Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) following which nod was given to open the corridor.

The road leading to the zero-line from the ICP has been damaged at certain places. The DC has ordered the PWD officials to re-carpet it immediately.

Around 700 devotees were scheduled to cross over in the last four days. They will now have to take fresh permission to visit the shrine, officials say. “However, no extra fee will be charged from them,” said DC Aggarwal.

